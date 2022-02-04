Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Short Interest Up 26.1% in January

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,800 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 427,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,418,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth $3,674,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

AJX opened at $12.72 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $294.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 63.58%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

