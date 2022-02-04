Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $339.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

GHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

