Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.44.

NYSE EXR opened at $204.54 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.13 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

