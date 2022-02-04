Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

