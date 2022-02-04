Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

NYSE PKG opened at $148.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.75. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

