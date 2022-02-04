Greenleaf Trust Sells 14,929 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 40.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,929 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 28,336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 275,428 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 792,838 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TKC opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

