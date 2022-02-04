Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 60.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,557.42 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,448.14 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,668.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,815.46.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

CABO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.83.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.