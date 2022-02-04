Gregory R. Bradford Acquires 1,111 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CACI opened at $253.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.67 and its 200-day moving average is $266.83. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $215.18 and a 1-year high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in CACI International by 119.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.43.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

