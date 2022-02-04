Gries Financial LLC Buys 3,250 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,917,000 after buying an additional 1,569,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,579,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,621. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.42 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

