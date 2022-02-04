Gries Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gries Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,327 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

MS stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.85. The company had a trading volume of 134,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,761,053. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a market cap of $186.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

