Gries Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,648. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

