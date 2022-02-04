Gries Financial LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.5% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,628. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.03. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $438.81 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

