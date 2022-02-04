Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 339,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,661. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.75. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.58 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,122,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

