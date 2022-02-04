Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Itau BBA Securities

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by research analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
TV opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
