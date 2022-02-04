Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Itau BBA Securities

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by research analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

TV opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

