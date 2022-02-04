Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in NIKE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in NIKE by 61.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,586,000 after purchasing an additional 195,635 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.66. 37,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,133. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $228.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

