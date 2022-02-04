Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.19. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.52 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

