Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $412.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,290. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.37 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.70.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

