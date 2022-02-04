Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 58 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after buying an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Mastercard stock traded down $9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.25. 47,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,725,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.45 and its 200-day moving average is $355.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

