Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

IWD stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.30. 29,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,802,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.56 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

