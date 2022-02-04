Gs Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 2,000 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.76.

NYSE PXD traded up $8.50 on Friday, reaching $231.26. The stock had a trading volume of 22,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,989. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.57. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $224.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

