Gs Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 20,455 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after buying an additional 122,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 230,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,020,381. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41.

