Gs Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after acquiring an additional 634,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,268,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.19. The stock had a trading volume of 749,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,342,051. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $188.09 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.