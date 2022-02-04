Gs Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after buying an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 448,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 92.5% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 689,945 shares of company stock worth $109,109,542. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.70. 20,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,543,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.