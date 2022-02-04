Gs Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,050 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,050 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.75.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.31. 50,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,090,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $119.41 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.