GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 42,853 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 390.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,853 shares during the quarter. National Storage Affiliates Trust accounts for about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after buying an additional 559,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after buying an additional 510,910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 503,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after buying an additional 400,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,781. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.55%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.