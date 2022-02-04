GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of frontdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in frontdoor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59,478 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 20.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,257,000 after purchasing an additional 820,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 4.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,394,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,215,000 after purchasing an additional 142,644 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 16.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,515,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,406,000 after purchasing an additional 362,575 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

frontdoor stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,622. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

