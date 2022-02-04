GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after buying an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,633,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

DCPH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,731. The stock has a market cap of $459.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

