GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 323,245 Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 323,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,809,000. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,816. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.15 and a quick ratio of 16.92.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

