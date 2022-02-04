GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 283.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 30.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 54,344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of CTRE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,267. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

