GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 901.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $57.53. 511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,179. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49.

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.