Gulden (NLG) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $1,369.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00297168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001191 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 559,649,034 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

