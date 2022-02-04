Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Down 16.6% in January

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIFI. 22NW LP raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 24.6% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,046,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 30,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIFI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.89. 12,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,748. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 19.76%.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

