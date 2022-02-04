Guy Chiarello Sells 8,408 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20.

On Thursday, December 16th, Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52.

On Monday, December 6th, Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

