Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.21

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 62578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 11.04%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

