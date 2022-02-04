Hamster (HAM) Market Cap Reaches $20.10 Million

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Hamster has a market cap of $20.10 million and approximately $322,817.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hamster has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050596 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.88 or 0.07183011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00055507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,118.53 or 0.99825961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054589 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.