Handy Trading Down 0.2% This Week (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Handy coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Handy has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Handy has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $98,995.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.84 or 0.07128270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,231.97 or 0.99855498 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00054299 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

