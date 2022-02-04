Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €145.70 Price Target at Barclays

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €145.70 ($163.71) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($213.48) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($206.74) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($221.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €178.98 ($201.10).

HNR1 opened at €172.30 ($193.60) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €167.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €158.86. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($130.75).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

