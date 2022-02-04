Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,560,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 17,650,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

HOG traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,885. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $52.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

