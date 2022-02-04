Harvard Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Generation Bio makes up approximately 0.7% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,516,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,363,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,068,000 after purchasing an additional 878,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,761,000 after purchasing an additional 289,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,347,000 after purchasing an additional 274,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,369,000 after purchasing an additional 131,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

GBIO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 390,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $334.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.07.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

GBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair lowered Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

