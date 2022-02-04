Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €8.40 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €8.40 ($9.44) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AT1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.09) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.43) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.44) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.76) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.02 ($7.89).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €5.60 ($6.29) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. Aroundtown has a one year low of €5.14 ($5.78) and a one year high of €7.16 ($8.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

