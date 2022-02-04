Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Upgraded to Overweight by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $461.33 million, a P/E ratio of 119.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 283.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Haynes International by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 121.0% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Haynes International by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Haynes International by 51.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 161,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

