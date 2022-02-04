Haywood Securities Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Haywood Securities decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CSFB upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.79.

TSE:HBM opened at C$9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.54. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.43 million.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.