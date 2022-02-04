Head to Head Comparison: Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) & Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 32.11% 1.86% 1.02% Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A

52.0% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Alico shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alico and Local Bounti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $108.56 million 2.31 $34.86 million $4.64 7.15 Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alico and Local Bounti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00 Local Bounti 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alico presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.57%. Local Bounti has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 87.79%. Given Local Bounti’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Alico.

Summary

Alico beats Local Bounti on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment offers land leasing for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. The company was founded on February 29, 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

About Local Bounti

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

