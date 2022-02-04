Head to Head Comparison: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) versus First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Capital pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

12.5% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of First Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

First Capital has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 29.28% 10.17% 1.05% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.19% 9.92% 0.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Capital and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $39.01 million 3.51 $11.42 million $3.42 11.87 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.62 $5.36 million $1.50 13.42

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana. First Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Capital and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Capital beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

