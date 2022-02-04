Head to Head Contrast: RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) vs. STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RenovaCare and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

RenovaCare has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -107.23% -93.78% STRATA Skin Sciences -8.32% -16.97% -9.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and STRATA Skin Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$9.55 million ($0.07) -5.00 STRATA Skin Sciences $23.09 million 2.08 -$4.41 million ($0.07) -20.00

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovaCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats RenovaCare on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment derives its revenues from the usage of its equipment by dermatologists to perform XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment generates revenues from the sale of equipment, such as lasers and lamp products. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

