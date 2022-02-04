Head to Head Contrast: Square (NYSE:SQ) & Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

Square (NYSE:SQ) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Square has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amesite has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Square and Amesite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square $9.50 billion 4.93 $213.10 million $1.07 94.86 Amesite $60,000.00 288.86 -$4.17 million N/A N/A

Square has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Square shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Square shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Amesite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Square and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square 3.21% 14.15% 3.10% Amesite N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Square and Amesite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square 1 9 25 0 2.69 Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Square currently has a consensus price target of $264.42, indicating a potential upside of 160.52%. Given Square’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Square is more favorable than Amesite.

Summary

Square beats Amesite on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Square

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

