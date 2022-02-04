Head-To-Head Survey: FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) & Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of FibroGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of FibroGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

FibroGen has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumos Pharma has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FibroGen and Lumos Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen -75.62% -58.92% -26.22% Lumos Pharma N/A -25.86% -23.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FibroGen and Lumos Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen 1 8 1 0 2.00 Lumos Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

FibroGen presently has a consensus price target of $25.43, suggesting a potential upside of 76.46%. Lumos Pharma has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.89%. Given Lumos Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lumos Pharma is more favorable than FibroGen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FibroGen and Lumos Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen $176.32 million 7.58 -$189.29 million ($2.33) -6.18 Lumos Pharma $170,000.00 469.96 -$5.66 million ($3.29) -2.91

Lumos Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FibroGen. FibroGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lumos Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lumos Pharma beats FibroGen on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. The company was founded by Thomas B. Neff on September 29, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

