Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$7.75 to C$9.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Headwater Exploration traded as high as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.29, with a volume of 312575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.35.

The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

