Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.
In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,275 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Health Catalyst stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.88. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $59.50.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.
About Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.
Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.