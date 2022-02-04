Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,275 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 273,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at $254,000.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.88. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

