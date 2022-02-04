Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,334,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,140 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $59,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSII. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $43.86 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $859.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

